Tideswell Food Festival Saturday 3rd May 2025

Tideswell is the idyllic setting for the food festival, with it’s beautiful church, wonderful pubs and quaint streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024 we welcomed over 4,000 visitors to the village. And with over 50 food stalls to explore plus a special Makers Market, and live entertainment, this proved to be a winning day out.

A Culinary Celebration in the Heart of the Peak District: Tideswell Food Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tideswell is the perfect setting for the food festival, nestled in the heart of the Peak District, with it’s beautiful church, and picturesque winding streets, the Tideswell Food Festival is rapidly becoming one of the region’s most anticipated events. In 2024, the festival welcomed over 4,000 visitors to Tideswell, making it a standout event in the area. With more than 50 food stalls to explore, there was an incredible variety of delicious offerings to enjoy.

Crepes

A Feast for the Senses

The Tideswell Food Festival is a true celebration of the rich flavours and traditions of the Peak District. The festival showcases a wide range of foods, from local producers such as Stichelton Cheese to tastes from further afield, such as the Scandinavian Bakery, Thai Food, Caribbean Fusion and Cyprus Kouzina. Whether you’re a fan of hearty comfort food or something a bit different, the festival is sure to set your taste buds on fire.

Makers Market and Live Entertainment

In addition to the food stalls, there is a special Makers Market, featuring local artisans and creators showcasing unique handmade crafts, from pottery and textiles to jewellery and homewares. This adds a special touch to the festival, offering visitors the chance to find one-of-a-kind treasures while supporting small local businesses.

Best Day Out

Live entertainment also played a big role in the festival’s lively atmosphere. With music, performances, and morris dancers performing throughout the day, there was always something to capture the imagination and keep the toes tapping. The combination of delicious food and vibrant entertainment created an unforgettable experience for festival-goers.

Tideswell: A Village with Character

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tideswell itself, often referred to as the "Cathedral of the Peak" for its stunning parish church, is an ideal setting for this food extravaganza. The village is steeped in history, with its stone-built cottages, quaint streets, and rich heritage. It’s the kind of place that invites visitors to linger and explore, with plenty of local attractions to discover beyond the festival. Whether you’re hiking in the surrounding hills, visiting the nearby Dale, or simply soaking in the beauty of the village, Tideswell is a place that stays with you long after you leave.

The Heart of the Festival: A Team of Volunteers

Cheese

What truly sets the Tideswell Food Festival apart is the incredible spirit of community behind it. The festival is run by a dedicated team of volunteers, many of whom are local residents with a passion for food and a commitment to showcasing the very best of the Peak District. From organising food stalls and managing the Makers Market to coordinating entertainment and welcoming visitors, these volunteers work tirelessly to ensure the event runs smoothly and that every attendee has a fantastic experience. It’s this sense of local pride and collaboration that gives the festival its unique charm, making it not only a celebration of food but also a testament to the strength of community.

Join the Feast

So join us in the charming village of Tideswell on Saturday 3rd May 2025 for one of the best food festivals in the Peaks.