Christmas Market at Thornbridge Estate

Open from the 18th - 20th of November between 10am to 4pm, visitors can come down and enjoy free access to the market and our formal gardens. Enjoy a mulled wine and mince pie and pick up a few Christmas presents from local artisan producers.

Stall holders include Timber Foundry Homeware, Opal & Palm Jewellery, Louka Boutique Clothing, Thornbridge Blooms, and much more...For the foodies, we have Sheffield's only bean-to-bar Craft Chocolate Maker - Bullion, Withers Gin, Bridge Bakes & Cakes, and Cup & Saucer Teas. The Estate will have its own stall selling Christmas gift vouchers and memberships, as well as a selection of Thornbridge Beer.