Thornbridge Estate Christmas Market
The Christmas Market takes place in the beautiful Carriage House on the Thornbridge Estate where visitors will find 20 stalls of local artisan makers.
Open from the 18th - 20th of November between 10am to 4pm, visitors can come down and enjoy free access to the market and our formal gardens. Enjoy a mulled wine and mince pie and pick up a few Christmas presents from local artisan producers.
Stall holders include Timber Foundry Homeware, Opal & Palm Jewellery, Louka Boutique Clothing, Thornbridge Blooms, and much more...For the foodies, we have Sheffield's only bean-to-bar Craft Chocolate Maker - Bullion, Withers Gin, Bridge Bakes & Cakes, and Cup & Saucer Teas. The Estate will have its own stall selling Christmas gift vouchers and memberships, as well as a selection of Thornbridge Beer.
On Saturday 19th November Father Christmas will be paying us a flying visit and visitors can sprinkle some extra festive magic on their visit by booking a Christmas Afternoon Tea in advance! The Carriage House Bar will be open serving tea and coffee, mulled wine, and Thornbridge Beer and Quackers Cafe will have some delicious hot roast pork sandwiches on the menu, as well as other festive sweet and savoury treats including, mulled wine, and liqueur coffees.Find out more at www.thornbridgehall.co.uk/christmas-market