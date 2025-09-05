Thinking about joining a choir? DALEDIVA’s got the perfect way to start
The award-winning women’s choir based in Matlock is running a relaxed and welcoming four-week singing programme called 'Release Your Voice'. It’s designed for women of all experience levels whether you’ve never sung in a choir before, haven’t sung in years, or just want to dip your toe back in.
Over four Thursday evenings, you’ll join full choir rehearsals, learn how to sing in harmony, and work together to learn a brand-new song (Believer by Imagine Dragons!).
There’s no pressure, no auditions, and definitely no solos just a friendly group of women, lots of laughter, and the kind of boost we all need sometimes.
Sessions run Thursday evenings from 11 September to 2 October (7:30–9:00 PM) at DALEDIVA’s rehearsal space at The Lime Tree, Matlock.
Places are limited, so if you’re interested, don’t wait!
To book your spot or find out more, scan the QR code, call Helen on 07999 519 902, email [email protected] or send a message to @dalediva on Facebook.