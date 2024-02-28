Theatre Company celebrates 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlpool URC Theatre Company was founded in 1984, when they performed their first ever performance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Many of the founding members are still with the company, and we have been enjoying looking back over the years with some throwback photos, which have been shared on the Theatre Company social media pages.

The concert is full of songs all containing words that members of the company would use to describe their Theatre Company, including Proud, There’s no Business like Show Business, With a Little Help from my Friends, and Count on Me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad