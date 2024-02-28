Theatre Company celebrates 40 years
Marlpool URC Theatre Company was founded in 1984, when they performed their first ever performance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Many of the founding members are still with the company, and we have been enjoying looking back over the years with some throwback photos, which have been shared on the Theatre Company social media pages.
The concert is full of songs all containing words that members of the company would use to describe their Theatre Company, including Proud, There’s no Business like Show Business, With a Little Help from my Friends, and Count on Me.
The 40th Anniversary Concert is being held on Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd March 2024, at 7:30pm at Marlpool United Reformed Church. Tickets are available online www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc or call our box office on 01773 712749.