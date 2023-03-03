TommyInnit performs at Sheffield City Hall on June 8, 2023.

The gamer, comedian, and writer Tom Simons aka TommyInnit, who is adored by fans for his chaotic comedy and wild adventures, will be calling at the City Hall on June 8, 2023.

He urges fans to come along if they want to get rich and will explain how, at the age of 16, he made more money than your whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TommyInnit has more than 50 million subscribers across his channels and surpassed one billion views on YouTube at the age of just 17. He holds two Guinness World Records for being the most-followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and for hosting the most-watched Minecraft stream. He’s also an Amazon and Sunday Times best-seller for his book ‘TommyInnit Says: The Quote Book’, edited by Wilbur Soot and published by Quercus.

This new tour, called Annoying At First, will be a continuation of his debut headline stage show ‘TommyInnit & Friends’ in 2022 where he sold out the Brighton Dome. He will be joined by some YouTube’s biggest names including Badlinu and Jack Manifold alongside surprise guests.