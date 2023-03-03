YOuTube sensation TommyInnit tours new show Annoying At First to Sheffield
YouTuber and Twitch streaming sensation TommyInnit will be performing in Sheffield during his first major UK touir.
The gamer, comedian, and writer Tom Simons aka TommyInnit, who is adored by fans for his chaotic comedy and wild adventures, will be calling at the City Hall on June 8, 2023.
He urges fans to come along if they want to get rich and will explain how, at the age of 16, he made more money than your whole family.
TommyInnit has more than 50 million subscribers across his channels and surpassed one billion views on YouTube at the age of just 17. He holds two Guinness World Records for being the most-followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and for hosting the most-watched Minecraft stream. He’s also an Amazon and Sunday Times best-seller for his book ‘TommyInnit Says: The Quote Book’, edited by Wilbur Soot and published by Quercus.
This new tour, called Annoying At First, will be a continuation of his debut headline stage show ‘TommyInnit & Friends’ in 2022 where he sold out the Brighton Dome. He will be joined by some YouTube’s biggest names including Badlinu and Jack Manifold alongside surprise guests.
Tickets, priced from £30.50, go on sale on Saturday, March 4, at 9.30am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk