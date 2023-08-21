Your chance to pick a comedy star of the future in Derbyshire pub competition
Comedy’s equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent and the X Factor will be giving fun-seeking Derbyshire people a good laugh.
The Should I Stay Go Gong Show Competition will bring 12 new acts to Bar One, Newland Street, Derby on Thursday, August 24.
As the contestants take to the stage, audience judges will decide whether or not they complete their time. Those that do will get the opportunity to appear in the final at the end of the night when everyone gets the chance to vote on who the winner will be.
Spiky Mike will be compering in his typical lively and chatty manner.
The evening is open to over 14s only. It starts at 8pm and takes place outside in the covered beer garden where there are heaters.
Tickets cost £6 in advance, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk