Amanda Owen will be talking about renovations, farming family life and selling signed copies of her first children's book when she visits Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on November 14, 2025.

Television celebrity Amanda Owen – star of Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door –is visiting Chesterfield to share heart-warming stories and humorous anecdotes about her unique farming family life.

Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda will share the highs and lows involved in restoring a 200-year-old derelict and historic farmhouse to create a family home, an epic endeavour which involved all the Owens and a loyal team of builders. All undertaken while dealing with the challenges, hard graft and unpredictable weather of the farming year at Ravenseat where the family tend to their 700-strong flock and growing menagerie of animals.

Amanda will also share festive recollections and her wonderful photography of the real-life adventures of her nine children and their beloved pets and farmyard favourites, including Little Joe the Shetland pony, Chalky the dog and Coco and Chanel the sheep, to name just a few.

Her presentation, titled Onwards and Upwards: Farming, Family and Fiascos, is touring to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on November 14, 2025.

Following the success of her five bestselling Yorkshire Shepherdess books, Amanda became a children’s author this autumn when she released Christmas Tales From The Farm. Signed copies of her book will be available to buy on the night.

Tickets cost £29.50, available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.