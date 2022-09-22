World-renowned pathologist who worked on Princess Di enquiry discloses the cases that have haunted him in live presentation at Derbyshire theatre

Dr Richard Shepherd will talk about the cases that have haunted him during his presentation at Buxton Opera House on October 18, 2022.

During his career Dr Richard Shepherd has performed more than 23,000 autopsies and is a detective in his own right, solving the mysteries of countless sudden and unexplained deaths.

He has faced serial killers, natural disasters, perfect murders and freak accidents. His evidence has put killers behind bars, freed the innocent and turned open-and-shut cases on their heads.

One of the world’s most sought-after pathologists, he will be visiting Buxton Opera House on October 18 for the presentation Dr Richard Shepherd – Unnatural Causes.

Dr Shepherd will tell the stories of the cases and bodies that have both fascinated and haunted him the most. The audience will have the chance to take part in solving a real-life crime scene mystery when Dr Shepherd invites them to get involved.

A regular on television, Dr Shepherd will be back on our screens in The Truth About My Murder, a new crime original from CBS Reality, broadcast from September 21. In the series Dr Sepherd uncovers the truth of what really happened in some of the most intriguing homicides in recent years from the UK and USA.

With the public fascination in true crime he has appeared in the TV shows Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, The Death Detective and Murder, Mystery and My Family.

Dr Shepherd’s most recent book, The Seven Ages of Death, explores what death can teach us about living and is a Sunday Times best seller. Its predecessor, Unnatural Causes, spent more than ten consecutive weeks on the Sunday Times best-seller chart.