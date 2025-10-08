Lucy Mackay (Dipstick), Nancy Brabin-Platt (Bev) and Sia Kiwa (Terry), left to right (photo: Mark Senior).

A new musical inspired by the true story of female mechanics who defied the odds in a male-dominated field will be premiered in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gwenda’s Garage draws its inspiration from the workers in a garage of the same name. Ros Wollen (aka Roz), Annette Williams and Ros Wall were the pioneering mechanics who set up their business in a rundown area of Sheffield in 1985 and named the garage after Gwenda Stewart, a record-breaking racing driver in the early 20th century.

Alongside repairs to cars, Gwenda’s Garage became a hub for women’s education and activism against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain, the fight against Section 28 and the fight for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy Brabin-Platt, Sia Kiwa and Eva Scott will play the three workmates in the musical which runs at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield from October 15-25, 2025.

Fired by fun, feminism, friendship, and above all an affirming belief in the power of collective action, Gwenda’s Garage will dismantle the patriarchy one spark plug at a time.

Standard tickets cost £25 and concessionary tickets cost £23. Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.