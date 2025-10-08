World premiere of Gwenda's Garage musical based on a true story of pioneering female mechanics
Gwenda’s Garage draws its inspiration from the workers in a garage of the same name. Ros Wollen (aka Roz), Annette Williams and Ros Wall were the pioneering mechanics who set up their business in a rundown area of Sheffield in 1985 and named the garage after Gwenda Stewart, a record-breaking racing driver in the early 20th century.
Alongside repairs to cars, Gwenda’s Garage became a hub for women’s education and activism against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain, the fight against Section 28 and the fight for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.
Nancy Brabin-Platt, Sia Kiwa and Eva Scott will play the three workmates in the musical which runs at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield from October 15-25, 2025.
Fired by fun, feminism, friendship, and above all an affirming belief in the power of collective action, Gwenda’s Garage will dismantle the patriarchy one spark plug at a time.
Standard tickets cost £25 and concessionary tickets cost £23. Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.