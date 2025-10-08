World premiere of Gwenda's Garage musical based on a true story of pioneering female mechanics

By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Oct 2025, 05:30 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 18:03 BST
Lucy Mackay (Dipstick), Nancy Brabin-Platt (Bev) and Sia Kiwa (Terry), left to right (photo: Mark Senior).placeholder image
A new musical inspired by the true story of female mechanics who defied the odds in a male-dominated field will be premiered in Sheffield.

Gwenda’s Garage draws its inspiration from the workers in a garage of the same name. Ros Wollen (aka Roz), Annette Williams and Ros Wall were the pioneering mechanics who set up their business in a rundown area of Sheffield in 1985 and named the garage after Gwenda Stewart, a record-breaking racing driver in the early 20th century.

Alongside repairs to cars, Gwenda’s Garage became a hub for women’s education and activism against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain, the fight against Section 28 and the fight for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

Nancy Brabin-Platt, Sia Kiwa and Eva Scott will play the three workmates in the musical which runs at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield from October 15-25, 2025.

Fired by fun, feminism, friendship, and above all an affirming belief in the power of collective action, Gwenda’s Garage will dismantle the patriarchy one spark plug at a time.

Standard tickets cost £25 and concessionary tickets cost £23. Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

