Birds and Bees will be staged at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield, from January 25 to February 11, 2023.

Birds and Bees focuses on Leilah who is wondering if her Instagram is more of a burden than ‘living her best life’. Billy’s queer and proud but ignored by the education system; Aarron who is learning how to be a man online and it’s starting to feel toxic; and Maisy who is not that into sex.

Dumile Sibanda, who plays Leilah, returns to Steel City having performed across all three Sheffield Theatres stages in ROCK/PAPER/SCISSORS in 2022. Sandra Belarbi (playing Maisy), Richard Logu (Aarron) and Milo McCarthy (Billy) all make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Birds and Bees.

A co-production between Sheffield Theatres and Theatre Centre, the play runs at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (housed in the same complex as the Crucible Theatre) from January 25 to February 11, 2023.

Rob Watt, director of Birds and Bees said:“ We are super excited to be working with Sheffield Theatres to make Birds and Bees; a show that has been created with young people across the UK. With a magical combination of Charlie Josephine’s rhythmical words, a top-notch creative team and four awesome actors we are thrilled to share this stunning show with schools and theatres across the nation.”

Birds and Bees is written by Charlie Josephine, a writer, director and actor, who is currently under commission for new plays with the RSC and NT Connections and is developing a new feature biopic with Salon Pictures.