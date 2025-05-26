Irish dancing, cinematic production and an awe-inspiring musical score combine in a trailblazing new show heading to Derbyshire for the first time.

Celtic Throne – Psalter of Ireland takes traditional Irish dance and modernises it by blending with theatre, jaw-dropping gymnastics and martial arts.

The innovative choreography is brought to life by a cast of 40+ performers, including live musicians, enhanced by stunning costumes, an elaborate set, incredible lighting and special effects, and dramatic video storytelling on a gigantic LED screen.

Director Brad Macdonald said: “Imagine taking a classic Irish dance show, like Riverdance, and fusing it with a West End musical and a Hollywood movie. This is just one of many reasons Celtic Throne is truly an incomparable experience.”

The first ever Celtic Throne UK tour will visit Derby’s Vaillant Live on July 1, 2025, during its six-venue run which follows more than 70 shows across the United States. Brad said: “We’re staggered by the opportunity to bring our show to the UK, the home of Celtic culture, and share it with an audience that really appreciates the legacy of Celtic culture and dance.”

This is the second production created by Celtic Throne, a group of US-based Irish dancers taught and mentored by John Carey, an eight-times World Champion Irish dancer, the former male lead of Lord of the Dance, and the Irish dance choreographer of Heartbeat of Home. Brad said: “We have some world-class dancers, literally in the top 10 in their age-bracket, but our younger dancers always steal the show—they melt hearts in every city we visit.”

Celtic Throne—Psalter of Ireland presents a mysterious and epic story from the ancient Irish annals about the revered sage, Ollav Fola. The music was written by Brian Byrne, the Golden Globe nominated composer who has worked across theatre, Hollywood films, and with performers such as Bono and Sinead O’Connor. Byrne wrote the music for the acclaimed Irish dance show, Heartbeat of Home.

Brad said: “Celtic Throne is the ultimate family show. Most of the cast and crew is literally formed of brothers and sisters, cousins, mums and dads. This is another element that makes us so unique. Celtic Throne was made by families for families and it celebrates family—the family chemistry is palpable and audiences are genuinely moved by it.”

Jude Flurry, principal dancer and lead choreographer, described the dancing: “Celtic Throne embraces the legacy of Irish dance, but also explores exciting new frontiers. We have all the traditional fancy footwork and formidable stomps that fans know and love, but it’s also fresh and innovative. We’re doing things on stage—with martial arts and acrobatics, with props, even using some AI to enhance our dancing—that is totally new!”

Jude’s sister, Vienna, is a lead choreographer and dancer, and also sings in the show. “I’m living my dream! I’m not just in a world-class show dancing and singing to amazing music written by one of the greatest Irish composers of our time, I’m on stage with my brother, my cousins and my closest friends. We all love what we do, we’re so incredibly thankful for what we have, and we love to share it with the audience!”

Tickets cost £32.50 to see Celtic Throne – Psalter of Ireland in Derby. Book online at https://vaillantlive.co.uk/event/celtic-throne/38/