Win tickets to see Dallas star Patrick Duffy in play touring to Chesterfield

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl in Catch Me If You Can (photo: Jack Merriman)

The couple star alongside Gray O’Brien (ex-Coronation Street) in the thriller Catch Me If You Can which is touring to the Pomegranate Theatre from May 3 to 7, 2022 – and you could win tickets.

Adapted from Robert Thomas’s play, the mysterious story has inspired three successful screenplays.

Patrick and Linda play a newly-married couple residing in the remote Catskill mountains. A police inspector is called to the house when she disappears. But when the wife suddenly turns up, her husband seems surprised - and this is only the beginning of a truly baffling train of events, in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick, who is best known for playing nice guy Bobby Ewing in the oil barons’ soap Dallas, is cast as the husband. He said: “It’s great fun playing both sides of the character – the villain and the hero – until the audience finds out which side is the real one. I’ve never done something like this in front of an audience in my life before.”

Linda, who played Fonzie’s girlfriend Ashley in Happy Days and Elizabeth Gaines in Homeland, takes on the role of the wife in Catch Me If You Can. She said of the storyline: “It’s full of twists of turns. It’s challenging for the audience and hopefully we’ll have them on the edge of their seats as well as laughing along the way. With all that we’ve lived through and are continuing to live through, it offers a delightful escape.”

Tickets from £29. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

*We have a pair of tickets to give away for the opening night performance in Chesterfield, on Tuesday, May 3. To be in with a chance of winning, tell us the name of the character that Patrick Duffy played in the TV soap Dallas.

Email your answer with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Pomegranate in the subject line, to: [email protected]

Entries will close on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 5pm.

Please indicate on your entry that you are happy for us to share your details with the promoter.