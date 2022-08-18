Win tickets to Chatsworth Country Fair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atkinson Action Horses make their debut at Chatsworth Country Fair (photo: MIchael Hopps)

The popular event returns to the grounds of the Duke and Duchess’s stately home from September 2-4, 2022, for the first time in three years.

Mary Berry will be back in the cookery demonstration tent for her eighth year. One of the country’s best-loved cookery writers and television presenters, Mary will demonstrate her skills on the Saturday, with returning chefs James Martin taking centre stage on the Friday and John Torode doing the honours on the Sunday.

Appearing at Chatsworth for the first time Atkinson Action Horses’ team of rrick riders, actors and combat performers promise to thrill, excite and astonish audiences with their high energy stunt shows.

The daredevil motorbike riders Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team will be back with gravity-defying stunts after astounding the crowds at their event debut in 2019.

Up in the skies will be a Spitfire display from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, while the Poppy Parachute Team will be descending into the arena with smoke trailing and flags flying.

Mounted pony games, marching bands, falconry and gundog displays, vintage vehicles, dog racing and competitive scurry driving will entertain in the arena from 10.45am to around 6.30pm each day.

For more details and to buy tickets, go to www.chatsworth.org/countryfair

We have a pair of day tickets to give away, worth a total of £60. The prize will enable you to visit the event on any day of your choosing.

To be in with a chance of winning, tell us how many years Mary Berry will have supported Chatsworth Country Fair when she visits next month.

Email your name, address and daytime phone number to: [email protected] Please state that you are happy for us to share your contact details with the promoter who will contact the winner to be entered into the draw for the prize tickets.

Entries will close on Friday, August 26, at 12 noon.