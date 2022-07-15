WIN tickets for smash-hit disco concert show Lost In Music heading for Chesterfield

Lost In Music tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on Saturday, July 30, 2022 (photo: Pawel Spolnicki)

The show hits the town’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, July 30, where it will recreate the magical disco era of nearly half a century ago.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Sister Sledge and Chic.

Lost In Music draws its inspiration from the disco heyday of the Seventies. James Taylor, producer of the hit show, said: “It was a time when Motown Records’ biggest stars began to get funky,” he says. “Philadelphia Records became a hit song conveyor belt with its distinctive combination of soulful vocals and lush arrangements. And, soundtracks of movies – from Shaft to Car Wash – lifted the world to its dancing feet.”

By 1977, says James, disco was in full flow.

“Lost in Music fondly remembers the height of the disco era,” he says, “faithfully recreating the biggest hits of Earth Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes and more.

“Our company Entertainers produces scores of hit touring shows including the Magic of Motown, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You for the Music,” he said. “But, Lost in Music is by far our liveliest production. It’s non-stop dance anthems from curtain up.”

In fact, James admits a couple of mid-tempo tunes have had to be added to the 32-song set list to ‘give the audience a breather’.

“From worldwide ladies’ anthems like I’m Every Woman and I Will Survive,” says James, “to the Nile Rogers/Bernard Edwards-produced Everybody Dance, We Are Family, I’m Coming Out, I Want Your Love and – of course – Lost in Music; plus the greatest hits from New York’s legendary Studio 54 Discotheque: You Make Me Feel Mighty Real, More than a Woman and Disco Inferno; and soul anthems Ain’t No Stopping us Now and Boogie Wonderland – it’s disco wrapped up into two hours of non-stop hits.”

Backed by a talented live band, Lost in Music stars a cast boasting stunning vocals. Extravagant dance moves and fabulous fashion of the era help to bring the Seventies back to life on stage.

“Audiences are taken on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco by a band that just wants to play in front of crazy fans,” promises James. “Concertgoers are encouraged to come dressed to impress and to get involved.

“It’s the feel-good show of the year – come and get lost in music. . . “

Tickets cost £31, to book go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

