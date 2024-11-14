The Magic Reindeer Saving Santa's Sleigh is flying into UK cinemas from November 22, 2024.

An adorable animated film for all the family is rolling into cinemas ahead of the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh will be screened at The Light Cinema in Sheffield on November 23, 24, 30 and December 1. Screening dates in Derbyshire are to be announced on the website www.themagicreindeerfilm.co.uk

Christmas is on the horizon, and it looks like it’s going to be the best one yet for Niko the Reindeer as he sets off to fulfil his biggest dream - taking his place next to his father on Santa’s Flying Forces. However, he faces unexpected competition from Stella, a mysterious new challenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then one night, things go from bad to worse when Santa’s sleigh is stolen! Now it’s down to Niko, joined by friends old and new, to venture to the frozen North on a daring mission to save the holidays.

The whole family is invited to join Niko, Stella and the lovable Lemmings on an unforgettable mission and save Santa's sleigh, just in time for Christmas.

The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh is the third film in the Niko series from co-directors Kari Juusonen and Jørgen Lerdam.