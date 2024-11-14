Will Niko the Reindeer find Santa's sleigh and save Christmas in new film?
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh will be screened at The Light Cinema in Sheffield on November 23, 24, 30 and December 1. Screening dates in Derbyshire are to be announced on the website www.themagicreindeerfilm.co.uk
Christmas is on the horizon, and it looks like it’s going to be the best one yet for Niko the Reindeer as he sets off to fulfil his biggest dream - taking his place next to his father on Santa’s Flying Forces. However, he faces unexpected competition from Stella, a mysterious new challenger.
Then one night, things go from bad to worse when Santa’s sleigh is stolen! Now it’s down to Niko, joined by friends old and new, to venture to the frozen North on a daring mission to save the holidays.
The whole family is invited to join Niko, Stella and the lovable Lemmings on an unforgettable mission and save Santa's sleigh, just in time for Christmas.
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh is the third film in the Niko series from co-directors Kari Juusonen and Jørgen Lerdam.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.