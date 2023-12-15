Hit podcast pals Will Mellor and Ralf Little are raising a glass to their latest live show which will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham.

Ralf Little and Will Mellor will present their April Fools' Live Tour! 2024 at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 26 and Sheffield City Hall on April 28, 2024.

They will visit Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 26 and Sheffield City Hall on April 28, 2024. Tickets go on sale today (Friday, December 15) at 10am. Visit twopintspodcast.com to secure your spot!

Will Mellor and Ralf Little’s April Fools’ Live Tour follows the success of their sell-out Two Pints Podcast, LIVE! Tour in 2022.

Ralf said: "Going out on tour again is very exciting! We had such a blast last time, can't wait to meet everyone again and see all your lovely faces."

Will says “I loved the buzz of being on tour last time so can’t wait to have loads of banter with everyone again!!! Might even get some of my Strictly moves out!!”