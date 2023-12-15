Will Mellor and Ralf Little are back on the road with live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham
They will visit Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 26 and Sheffield City Hall on April 28, 2024. Tickets go on sale today (Friday, December 15) at 10am. Visit twopintspodcast.com to secure your spot!
Will Mellor and Ralf Little’s April Fools’ Live Tour follows the success of their sell-out Two Pints Podcast, LIVE! Tour in 2022.
Ralf said: "Going out on tour again is very exciting! We had such a blast last time, can't wait to meet everyone again and see all your lovely faces."
Will says “I loved the buzz of being on tour last time so can’t wait to have loads of banter with everyone again!!! Might even get some of my Strictly moves out!!”
For nearly 10 years, Will Mellor and Ralf Little were the voice of a generation – notorious for pushing the boundaries of acceptable humour on British TV. Their Two Pints with Will & Ralf podcast started in 2020 with the duo chatting to each other, to fellow celebs and to guests with fascinating stories to tell….all over two pints and a hearty helping of bar snacks. The duo are now back with the latest fourth series of the hit podcast.