Saba Douglas-Hamilton will offer an inspiring and heart-warming insight into raising millions to safeguard elephant populations in Africa when she gives a talk at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on September 28.

Hear hilarious anecdotes of how the charity Save the Elephants sought the support of Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista and lured other supermodels to their camp in Kenya persuading them, and the high-end jewellers Tiffany & Co, to join their campaign.

Saba has had a lifelong interest in elephants, having been born and raised in the savannahs of East Africa. Her father, a zoologist named Iain Douglas Hamilton, founded Save the Elephants in 1993 and Saba, her husband, a group of dedicated scientists and the local Samburu people have been fighting the ivory trade ever since.

Saba Douglas-Hamilton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her talk will highlight the courage and commitment of individual Samburu warriors who regularly risk their lives fighting poachers and tending to sick and injured animals.

There will be stories of old elephant friends, some she’s known for years, who regularly visit and even sleep in the camp with her and her family.

With the world waking up to the climate crisis, Saba explores how our planet has never seemed more important, yet more fragile. But in this uplifting and inspiring story, Saba shows how there is still hope for the African elephant – how we can save the planet and the elephants, if we work together.

Saba will share her experiences as a wildlife filmmaker, illustrating her show with beautiful footage and photos of elephants and other wild animals.

For more than 20 years Saba has appeared in wildlife documentaries produced by the BBC and other stations, many set in Africa. She has presented the Big Cat Diary series with Jonathan Scott and Simon King. She has also appeared in wildlife programmes from places such as India, Lapland and in the Arctic, where she filmed polar bears.

She lives in Kenya with her husband, Frank, and their three children.

Saba’s name means seven in Swahili and reflects her birth on June 7 at 7pm when she became the seventh grandchild.

She did not start school until she was seven years old. Her education included three years at an all-girls boarding school in Britain and studying for the International Baccalaureate at a college in Wales. Saba gained a masters degree in social anthropology at St Andrew’s University in Scotland.

On a camel safari when she was 18, Saba was bitten by a venomous snake. Friends made a pressure bandage and gave her electric shocks to keep her awake until she could be treated by health experts.