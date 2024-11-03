Award-winning wildlife photographer and filmmaker Gordon Buchanan will bring his biggest ever live tour to Chesterfield in 2025.

With a life dedicated to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, Gordon Buchanan will visit Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday, March 23.

Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan will see him recount tales from his thrilling encounters with some of nature’s most fascinating animals. This tour follows the huge success of Gordon’s sold-out 30th anniversary tour in 2023.

Gordon said: “Bears and big cats are the undisputed icons of the animal kingdom and I’ve spent a lifetime capturing them on film. ”From pandas in China to orphaned grizzlies in Russia, from high-altitude tigers in the Himalayas to jaguars in the depths of the Amazon; I have been fortunate enough to meet many of these incredible creatures in their natural habitats – and I love being able to share their secrets with audiences.

“There has been mud, sweat and tears, tender moments and terrifying encounters and I can’t wait to meet more animal lovers and tell more tales as I hit the road again.”

Hailed as Scotland’s own David Attenborough, Gordon Buchanan has dedicated his life to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, from forests to snowy landscapes, and from towering mountains to the depths of the great rainforests.

All his travels were with a single mission in mind: To capture the majestic bears and big cats on film and reveal their secrets to a global audience.

His new tour in 2025 will feature his adventures with pandas, grizzlies, tigers, jaguars and more – making for a night of adventure, awe and wonder.

Gordon grew up on the Isle Of Mull and began his career in filmmaking in 1989 as assistant to the acclaimed survival cameraman Nick Gordon – travelling to Sierra Leone to document animals in the Gola Rainforest. He went on to work on the Big Cat Diary series as well as the long-running expedition series Lost Land Of The… for the BBC.

The Family & Me documentaries began in 2010 when Gordon featured alongside Minnesota black bears, with Gordon going on to showcase some of the world’s most fascinating animals.

Most recently Gordon has been on screens as part of the presenting team on Our Changing Plant, a seven-year diary charting the fight to save the planet’s ecosystems. He is currently filming Big Cats 24/7, tracking lions, leopards and cheetahs in Botswana over a six-month period for a new BBC series.

Standard tickets cost £32.20 for Lions and Tigers and Bears with Gordon Buchanan at the Winding Wheel Theatre. Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk