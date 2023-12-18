Former soldiers turned successful showbiz duo Bob and Phil are on the lookout for a new act. On meeting singing sisters Betty and Judy they are immediately smitten. When the four wind up performing a gig together at a remote Vermont ski resort, they discover that the hotel is owned by the boys’ old army commander. But the place is on the verge of bankruptcy thanks to an unseasonal lack of snow. Can the talented foursome transform the lodge’s fortunes in time for Christmas? And will the snow start to fall?