What's Wrong With Benny Hill? will be performed at Florence Nightingale Hall, Holloway on May 17, 2025 (photo: Giles Shenton Productions)

A new musical comedy about the life of a deeply private man with a very public face raises questions about today’s cancel culture and freedom of speech.

“What’s Wrong With Benny Hill?” – which on course for a Derbyshire village – takes a look at the entertainer who attracted 21 million viewers every week and whose show netted higher viewing figures than the Apollo Eleven moon landing on a historic day in 1969.

Lighting up television screens, The Benny Hill Show was full slapstick humour, burlesque and double entendre and ran for 20 years before it was cancelled in 1989. Three years later, Benny died alone in his spartan flat.

Nowadays the show, which starred Charlie Chaplin’s favourite comedian, is broadcast in more than 100 countries but not in England. While some people might view several of Benny’s sketches as racist, sexist or vulgar, does his legacy deserve to be ignored?

That’s the question which motivated Giles Shenton Productions’ new work What’s Wrong With Benny Hill? The show looks to start a conversation about what can be funny, what can be offensive, and who has the right to make that decision.

This fun and informative presentation enables the audience to reminisce on a comedy legend that many will remember fondly as an entertaining and witty performer.

Written by Mark Carey who stars in the show, What’s Wrong With Benny Hill? features music composed by Kevin Oliver Jones.

The show tours to the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway on Saturday, May 17, and is suitable viewing for 18 years and above.

Tickets cost £13, available online at www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=9009&title, call 01773 856545 or email: [email protected]