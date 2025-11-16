'We’re coming together to show that our town stands against racism and division" Protests outside Chesterfield hotel spur musicians to raise money for anti-racist activism
Artists will show a united front through the power of music and poetry at the Rock Not Racism concert in the Riverside Club, Hollis Lane on Sunday, November 30, 2025.
Kai Harrison, organiser of Love Music Hate Racism, said: “In the face of racist protests at the Sandpiper Hotel and the rise of flags meant to intimidate and exclude, Chesterfield needs solidarity more than ever. We’re coming together to show that our town stands against racism and division — for unity, equality, and collective strength. This event is about showing that when we stand together, we can drown out hate with hope and build a community for all.”
The evening will feature music from The Zebedees, Mary Moden, Gogglehead, Tigerlily, 54KG and The Star Botherers plus inspiring spoken word and poetry performances.
All proceeds from the night will go directly to Stand Up To Racism Chesterfield and the North Derbyshire Refugee Support Group, helping to fund local campaigns, refugee support and anti-racist activism.
Kai said: “Come and be part of a movement that uses creativity and compassion to push back against hate. Let’s fill the venue with energy and solidarity — showing that Chesterfield stands firmly against racism and discrimination in all its forms.”
Tickets cost £12 (waged) and £7.50 (unwaged), available from www.eventbrite.com/e/love-music-hate-racism-chesterfield-presents-rock-not-racism-tickets-1902270575499