Finn and Tallulah Shannon.

Enterprising singers and musicians who performed in their gardens to raise spirits during the Covid lockdown will team up for a show.

Twelve acts on nine stages in gardens all over the hillside at Matlock Bath provided an uplifting experience known as the Lockdown Concerts in 2020.

Five years later, the talented performers will be brought together under the same roof indoors for the We’ll Meet Again concert at The Fishpond on March 6.

Artistes will include John Gill, Gerry Kreibich, Joe Ash, Leisha, Kev Butterfield, Holly Band, Dave Allsop, Finn Shannon, Dom & Cat, Mitch Probert-Watts, Chris & Kate.

Cat and Dom Foulds.

Singer/guitarist John Gill, who was master of ceremonies for the Lockdown Concerts in 2020, gave an insight into how they began. He said: “It all started with a plan to do a little 90th birthday celebration for George Holloway on Waterloo Road. Myself, Gerry Kreibich, Dave Allsop set up mics and speakers in our gardens – mine on top of the garden shed – and did a mini cabaret show for George.

“It was such fun that it was followed by three more shows from the ‘Matlock Bath Bowl’ including one on the Sunday evening before Christmas. The last of the summer shows was an extraordinary VE Day singalong with twelve artistes (all Matlock Bath residents) performing from their patios and gardens. We found all the shows such uplifting events. I even received calls from Starkholmes residents to say how much they enjoyed it!

“At one show Joe Ash had just finished performing when the police arrived in his garden to say they’d received reports of an illegal concert. He was able to tell them that it was a concert but the artists were all in their own gardens scattered around the hillside!

“I even had a call from local television news asking if we could stage another so they could come and film it!

Chris and Kate Vivienne.

“We are so lucky that villagers Bev and Steve Yates were on hand to produce three great YouTube videos as a souvenir of these memorable local events. A big thanks to all our performers who did so much to lift our spirits at this time.”

The We’ll Meet Again concert at The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath on March 6 will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 with proceeds going to Matlock Bath Pre-School and Primary School.