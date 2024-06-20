Rachel Murray will be performing at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on July 5 at 7.30pm.

Derbyshire’s well dressing tradition is celebrated in an evening of storytelling for adults.

Rachel Murray will be at the Imperial Roooms, Matlock on July 5 to share a presentation titled “All’s Well That Ends Well’ that will be packed with tales that refresh, replenish and renew.

Captivated by stories as a youngster, Rachel’s love of a good tale has only intensified with age. Matlock’s very own storyteller is often to be found roaming the hills and dales of the Peak District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her presentation is hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe in the last monthly session before the summer break.

Soup, cakes, teas coffees are available in return for cash and audience members are invited to bring a bottle.

Matlock Storytelling Cafe sessions are live and also stream via Zoom to viewers internationally.