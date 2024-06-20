Well dressings inspire storytelling for adults at Derbyshire venue
Rachel Murray will be at the Imperial Roooms, Matlock on July 5 to share a presentation titled “All’s Well That Ends Well’ that will be packed with tales that refresh, replenish and renew.
Captivated by stories as a youngster, Rachel’s love of a good tale has only intensified with age. Matlock’s very own storyteller is often to be found roaming the hills and dales of the Peak District.
Her presentation is hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe in the last monthly session before the summer break.
Soup, cakes, teas coffees are available in return for cash and audience members are invited to bring a bottle.
Matlock Storytelling Cafe sessions are live and also stream via Zoom to viewers internationally.
Tickets £8, buy online at https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1286659
