Kym, who plays Nicky Walters in the BBC One drama and won multiple awards for her role as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, will star in Greatest Days at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre in June and at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in September

Speaking on the role: “I’m delighted to be returning to theatre and joining the cast of Greatest Days. I was in my early twenties when Take That were at the height of their fame and, of course, I was a huge Take That fan – who wasn’t? Their music takes me back to so many special times in my life as it will for so many other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m thrilled to be working with my daughter, Emilie, too. She’s a real talent and I can’t wait to share the stage with her. Greatest Days is a wonderful, uplifting show with iconic music, a great storyline and I know people will love it.”

Kym Marsh and Emilie Cunliffe will be performing together in the Take That musical Greatest Days which is running at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from June 12 to 17, 2023 (photo of Emilie Cunliffe by Neilson Reeves Photography/Colin Boulter).

Emilie, who competed in television shows The Voice and Britian’s Got Talent and has just recorded her debut album, added: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of Greatest Days. I grew up listening to Take That with mum, so what an honour it is to be part of this brilliant musical celebrating their music. I’m really close to my mum and getting to work with her is a dream come true.”

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Take That’s first ever UK number 1 single Pray, Greatest Days features more than 15 record-breaking songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots).

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greatest Days runs at Sheffield Lyceum from June 12 to 17, 2023. Tickets from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk