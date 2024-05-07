Olly ALexander will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contrest on May 11 (photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Showcase Cinema de Lux will be screening all the action from Malmo, Sweden on May 11 where Years and Years lead singer Olly will be looking to impress the judges and the European public with his song Dizzy.

Jom Dixon, UK marketing director at Showcase Cinemas said: “The UK are in with a great shout with Olly Alexander and we’ll all be tuning in to see if he can bring home victory!

“We’re hoping to see guests don their favourite fancy dress inspired by acts of the years gone by, making it a party to remember at cinemas across the country.”