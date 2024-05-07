Watch singer Olly Alexander bid for Eurovision glory live on the big screen in Derby
Eurovision fans will be able to cheer on the UK’s contender Olly Alexander when the competition final is shown live on the big screen in a Derby cinema.
Showcase Cinema de Lux will be screening all the action from Malmo, Sweden on May 11 where Years and Years lead singer Olly will be looking to impress the judges and the European public with his song Dizzy.
Jom Dixon, UK marketing director at Showcase Cinemas said: “The UK are in with a great shout with Olly Alexander and we’ll all be tuning in to see if he can bring home victory!
“We’re hoping to see guests don their favourite fancy dress inspired by acts of the years gone by, making it a party to remember at cinemas across the country.”
To watch the Eurovision Grand Final live on the big screen, go to www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/eurovision-2024
