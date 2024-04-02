Dark comedy thriller Rotten will be presented at Derby Theatre studio on April 6, 2024.

Influenced by Hitchcock and Agatha Christie, the play Rotten uses the intense setting of high-stakes drama to explore such themes as the cost-of-living-crisis, capitalism, mental health and social media.

Rotten follows three young actresses as they share a dwindling dream, skimping on electricity and barely making it to the end of each month. Living in the posh block of flats opposite them is Instagram celebrity ‘The Honourable’ Iris Montague-Willis. With front-row seats to the envious life of the newly engaged influencer, one evening has them in an all-new position of power as they spy Iris in a compromising position with another woman.

Writer Josie White said: “Rotten is a show for the Netflix generation; a dark comedy thriller that shines a spotlight on relatable, honest, hilarious antihero characters that reflect the darkest sides of ourselves. The play takes the audience on a rollercoaster, giving no time for them to catch their breath. You’ll think you’ve worked it out and then the play will twist and turn in ways you won’t expect.”

Rotten tours to Derby Theatre studio on April 6, 2024. TIckets cost £15 and £13 (under 26), book at https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/rotten