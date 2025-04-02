A scene from English Touring Opera's production of The Capulets and the Montagues (photo: Richard Hubert Smith)

Opera singers will perform a gritty reworking of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, complete with warring households and lovers doomed by the conflict between their families.

Loyalty and love is put to the test in Vincenzo Bellini’s The Capulets and the Montagues which will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on April 4, and at Buxton Opera House on April 9, 2025.

The new production of The Capulets and the Montagues by English Touring Opera is set to exquisite bel canto operatic music that brings the story’s tragedy to the fore and is performed in the original Italian with English surtitles.

Samantha Price is cast as Romeo and Jessica Cale play Giuletta in the production which is directed by Eloise Lally, who returns to English Touring Opera after directing 2023’s sumptuous Lucrezia Borgia.

There will be the use of live fire and depictions of violence (knives, guns, blood), suicide and smoking on stage.

Composed in just six weeks, Bellini took an old libretto by his friend Felice Romani and created a tragic masterpiece that catapulted him back to international renown after the failure of his previous opera, Zaira.

Tickets for the Sheffield performance of The Capulets and the Montagues can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for Buxton are available on 01298 72190 or at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

*English Touring Opera started life as Opera 80 when it was founded by Arts Council of Great Britain. The company changed its name 33 years ago and continues to be part funded by Arts Council England as well as being supported by individuals,corporate sponsors, trusts and foundations.