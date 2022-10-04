News you can trust since 1855
Ursula The Sea Witch shares saucy tales in parody musical touring to Sheffield

Hit parody musical Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch takes a look at everyone’s favourite Disney diva as she spills the beans on what really happened all those years under the sea.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:30 am - 1 min read
Discover the woman behind the tentacles in Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch
The tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers, with trademark filthy humour and an original hot pop soundtrack, will be staged at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on October 5 and 6.

Cruella told her side, Maleficent had her moment….now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill. It’s time to take the plunge and dive into the hottest night out to discover the woman behind the tentacles.

Tickets to watch Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch are priced from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

