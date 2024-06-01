Uplifting show An Officer and a Gentleman the Musical is set to sweep Sheffield audiences off their feet
This timeless story of love, courage and redemption will be played out on stage at the Lyceum Theatre from June 17 to 22, 2024, and promises to make your heart soar and leave you breathless.Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.
With every note every step and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blonder and many more, the power of music will carry through the highs and lows of an extraordinary love story, including the Oscar-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.An Officer and Gentleman the Musical takes audiences into a world where dreams and destinies interwine.
Zack is played by Luke Baker whose theatre credits include Ren in Footloose (UK tour) and Dean in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre/Sheffield Crucible TV). On television, Luke has appeared in Andor (Star Wars/Disney Plus) and Masters of the Air (Apple TV).
Paula is played by Georgia Lennon who was cast as Marie Osmond in The Osmonds: A New Musical (UK tour) and in the film Leader (Slick Films).
The musical is directed by Nikolai Foster who trained at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield and is artistic director of Curve, Leicester, for whom he has directed numerous productions including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roald Dahl’s The Witches,
An Officer and a Gentleman film starred Richard Gere and Debra Winger in the lead roles and was released in 1982 with several critics calling it the best film of the year. A financial success, the film grossed $190million dollars. :Louis Gossett Jr who was cast as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the first African-American actor to win in that category, and a Golden Globe Award. The film received Oscar nominations for Best Actress (Debra Winger), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score.
Tickets from £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
