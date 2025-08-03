Unsigned bands get their chance to shine at summer festivals throughout Derbyshire

Little Rock, comprising singer Brooklyn Humphries and her brother Rowan on drums, will play a Brimfest in Thistle Park, Brimington on August 9 and Vic Fest in the Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield on August 25.

Festival season is alive and kicking in Derbyshire where unsigned bands and solo singers will get their chance to shine on indoor and outdoor stages.

Brimfest 25 at Thistle Park, Brimington on August 9 will feature live music from The Brown Notes, Origin, Little Rock and Ultimatum Band. There will be a fun dog show and the festival will be hosting the qualifier for the Pride of Peaks Dog Show and Chatsworth Country Fair which will be open to lurchers, terriers and whippets. There will also be free children’s activities and inflatables, zorbing, games and artisan craft stalls. The fun starts at 12noon, tickets via www.ticketsource.co.uk

Beckfest will be held at Henley Park Wild Camping Site on Lickpenny Lane, Tansley on August 15 and 16. The Friday night show will be headlined by Brude and the Saturday headliner is Crooked Few. Support acts include Liliths Army, The Clementines, Pearl Heart and Dog Boy. Tickets £10, camping £20 per night, available from Becks Rock Box, High Street, Clay Cross.

Squarefest at the Square and Compass, Darley Dale runs from August 15-17. Donovylan will be there on the second night (August 16) to play the music of Bob Dylan and Donovan.

Crooked Few will headline at Beckfest at Lickpenny Lane, Tansley on August 16, 2025.

Old Goats Grumble will be held at Salterswood Meadow, Denby on August 23 and 24. Moretallica, The Guns N Roses Experience, The Gerry Cinna-Man Experience and The Skarantinos play on the Friday. Legacy Band, Paper Jam, Sticky Bones Jones, Brude, Trixie Lee, Ricky and the Retros, The Pretty Runaways and The Glamtastics play on the Saturday. This music and beer festival is organised by the League of Zeal motorcycle club in aid of Lauren’s Legacy which supports young people going through cancer treatment by granting wishes.

Oakstock 25 at The Royal Oak, Brampton, Chesterfield will be headlined by The Brown Notes, supported by The Blank Expressions, The Shambles, Lexi Whiteside, Georgia Mills, Hayley Lou, Lee Paver and Joe Ross. There will be a bouncy castle, fire breathers, stilt walkers, magician, face painter and real ale. The festival starts at 1pm.

Matlock Oxjam Music Festival takes place on August 24 in the Mad Hatter and The Loft venues in the town. Mark Morgan-Hill, Martyn Broadhurst, Tiny Wright, Angela Taylor and Sterling Pink play in the Mad Hatter from 5pm. Kian Mosley, Sticky Bones Jones, Ashley Westlake and Mike Richardson play in The Loft’s lounge from 7pm. Jester, The Thursdays, Taylor Jackson play on The Loft’s main stage from 8pm.

Vic Fest at the Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield on bank holiday Monday, August 25, brings Twisted, Little Rock, Renayah, Buddies, Charnie, Ali Mussaid, Sandra Dee, Asha and MJ’s Dance to the stage. The fun begins at 1pm and proceeds will go to Ashgate Hospice.

Dfacto will perform at Hasfest at Hasland Club on August 31.

Hasfest at Hasland Club on August 31 will feature live performance from Brad Lee, Dfacto, Ian Price, The Nowhere Men, Lorretta, Mercurio, Soapbox Preachers and That 70s Band. The festival will raise money for Ashgate Hospice and starts at 12noon.