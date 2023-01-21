Madama Butterfly will be presented at the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 11, 2023.

Ukrainian National Opera hails from the country’s fourth largest city Dnipro where at least 40 inhabitants lost their lives in a Russian missile attack on an apartment building earlier this month.

Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd said: “We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times. The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists. The cast has been rehearsing vigorously over the last five weeks, and will continue to do so until the very moment when they will be leaving for the UK.”

Sung in Italian, with English surtitles and accompanied by a large live orchestra, comprising more than 30 musicians, Madama Butterfly features exquisite singing, wonderful tunes and fantastic sets and costumes.

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy. Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for more than half a century.

Ukrainian National Opera has mastered and popularised the world’s classical music heritage and turned to the works of modern composers, music of the 20th century, and in particular the Ukrainian classics, during recent years.