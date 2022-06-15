Tyson Fury shares tough tales and auctions memorabilia at live show in Sheffield

Tyson Fury will beat Sheffield City Hall on June 26.2022.

He visits the City Hall on June 26, 2022 for a night of live entertainment and an auction of memorabilia.

After being out of the ring for two and half years, the Gypsy King made an incredible comeback, winning two huge fights and drawing against the mighty Deontay Wilder over a phenomenal twelve rounds. The rematch saw another intense onslaught which would inevitably crown Tyson Fury champion.

Tyson Fury recently announced his retirement from the ring after his triumph over Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium to retain his heavyweight title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For tickets to see him in Sheffield, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk