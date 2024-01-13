Television and stage favourite Tom Chambers stars in a thrilling new ghost story that will have Derby theatregoers on the edge of their seats.

Tom Chambers stars in Murder in the Dark at Derby Theatre from January 15 to 20, 2024 (photo: Pamela Raith)

Murder in the Dark revolves around a famous singer who takes his family to an isolated holiday cottage in rural England. Shortly after they arrive, a sequence of inexplicable events begins….and then the lights go out.

Are you brave enough for Murder in the Dark? This world premiere from the acclaimed writer Torben Betts is produced by the award-winning Original Theatre and tours to Derby Theatre from January 15 to 20, 2024. The play is suitable viewing for 14+ years.

Tom Chambers, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, is known for his roles in Holby City, Casualty, Waterloo Road and Father Brown.