Jason Merrells stars in The Verdict running at Derby Theatre this week until Saturday, June 25,2023 (photo: Derbbie Borthwick)

Jason Merrells (Happy Valley, Agatha Raisin, Emmerdale, Casualty, Waterloo Road), Richard Walsh (London’s Burning) and Reanne Farley (River City) star in The Verdict which is running at Derby Theatre until Saturday, June 25.

This powerful best-selling drama inspired the multi- Academy Award-nominated film starring Paul Newman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Galvin is a washed-up veteran lawyer and an alcoholic. He is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win. Up against the unforgiving medical establishment, he courageously refuses an out of court settlement, believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother. Smelling a cover up, he instead takes the case and the entire legal system to court…

Jason Merrells, who plays Franks, said: “The interesting thing about this story for me is he’s a flawed man that does something good. It’s a fantastic tale well told. It’s funny, it’s warm, it’s heartbreaking, it’s a love story but mainly it’s a tale of redemption.”

This phenomenal and gripping thriller, presented by Middle Ground Theatre, has enjoyed standing ovations at theatres across the UK and Ireland. A review on the eastmidlandstheatre.com website commented: “An engaging, dynamic courtroom drama – the cast keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

Performances in Derby start at 7.30pm nightly with matinees on Wednesday, June 21, and Saturday, June 24 at 2.30pm.