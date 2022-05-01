TV soap actors Shobna Gulati and Ian Kelsey star in The Rise & Fall of Little Voice at Derbyshire theatre

Christina Bianco, Shobna Gulati and Ian Kelsey in The Rise & Fall of Little Voice (photo: Pamela Raith Photography)

The Rise & Fall of Little Voice runs at Derby Theatre from May 3 to 7, 2022.

This Olivier Award-winning comedy drama, written by Jim Cartwright, is described as a Northern fairy tale. Cartwright’s timeless and iconic tale explores the highs and the lows of small-town dreams, family rivalry and finding your voice in a noisy world.

Its leading lady Christina Bianco, who plays Little Voice, describes the play as having comedy, drama, diva power ballads and a lot of heart.

Christina Bianco as Little Voice in The Rise & Fall of Little Voice (photo: Pamela Raith Photography).

Little Voice and her mum Mari Hoff are central to heart of the story, but as far apart in character as can be. Left to her own devices, Little Voice starts to embody the famous divas she plays on repeat, from Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey, and becomes an overnight sensation.

Two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Christina will perform Little Voice’s powerhouse ballads live on stage.

Shobna Gulati plays Mari, a character who prefers the sound of her own voice and indulges in a life of booze, cheap thrills and seedy men. On Twitter, she said: “What actors do is play characters. For years I’ve waited on the opportunity to play characters that often have not been open to me because of my ‘ethnicity’, now I’m playing a character rooted in culture I grew up in.” Oldham-born Shobna grew up in Openshaw, near Manchester, and became a household name when she played Anita in Victoria Wood’s dinnerladies and Sunita Alahan in Coronation Street. She plays Ray in the film version of Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, a role she played in last year’s UK tour of the smash-hit musical.

British soap royalty Ian Kelsey, who played Dave Glover in Emmerdale and Dr Patrick Spiller in Casualty is cast as small-time club owner Ray Say, who is Mari’s latest squeeze. Little Voice might be Ray’s last chance to hit the big time, but what will be the implications for mother and daughter?

The Rise & Fall of Little Voice was premiered in 1992 and six years later was made into a film starring Jane Horrocks and Brenda Blethyn.