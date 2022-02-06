Steve Backshaw brings Ocean to Buxton Opera House on April 18, 2022.

Steve’s new stage show Ocean promises to make a splash with the audience at Buxton Opera House on April 18, 2022.

The love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet is a great way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas.

Stunts, experiments, props, cutting edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in TV will all help Steve to bring the icons of the Big Blue to life.

From Great whites to Great whales; seals to sardine shoals; Orca to the oddities of the deep: this is a fantastic opportunity for all the family to dive deep into the wonderful world beneath the waves.

Steve said: “It’s been five years since I last did a tour here in the UK, and we’ll be back bigger and bolder than ever!”

On television, Steve is best known for presenting Deadly 60 in which he caught king cobras, dived with a great white shark and was bitten on the leg by a calman while searching for anaconda.

HIs latest televised adventures involved ten expeditions to parts of the globe that had never been explored before. During one of these explorations, Steve nearly drowned when he was caught in a rapid during the first descent of the Chamkhar Chhu river in Bhutan. Steve’s life was saved by a rescue kayaker.