Dan Walker tops Derby Book Festival, running from November 4 to 6, 2022 (photo: Laurie Fletcher)

Dan will talk about his book Standing On The Shoulders in conversation with BBC TV’s Navtej Johal at Derby QUAD on Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm.

Valentine Low will lift the lid on life in the Royal Family when he talks about his book The Courtiers. As royal correspondent for the Sunday Times, Valentine broke the story concerning allegations of bullying again the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. His talk takes place on November 5 at 5pm.

Local favourite, crime writer Stephen Booth, whose 18 Cooper & Fry novels are set in the Peak District, will discuss his career on Sunday, November 6 at 7.30pm.

Maritime archaeologist Mensun Bound who led two expeditions to find Sir Ernest Shackleton’s shop Endurance and broadcasting journalist Nick Wallis whose book The Great Post Office Scandal follows his 14-year investigation into the subject are among the dozen authors who will be talking about their work to audiences at QUAD.

Derby Book Festival runs from November 4 to 6. Festival chair Liz Fothergill said: “As usual we have an eclectic mixture of authors and genres and we think there is something for everyone. We really hope that the festival will provide an opportunity for people to come together to share their love of reading and discover new authors and books.”

There will be book sales and author signings at all events. The Museum of Making will also host a book fair on November 6, from 11am – 4pm.