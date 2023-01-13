Henning Wehn's new live show is called It'll All Come Out In The Wash and tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on March 17, 2023.

Henning Wehn, renowned as the German comedy ambassador to the UK, and blind comedian Chris McCausland will perform at the Winding Wheel Theatre.

Both have appeared on the television shows Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Witness Henning wring sense out of the nonsensical in his show titled It’ll All Come Out In the Wash which visits Chesterfield on March 17, 2023.

Henning regards himself as a social commentator and has made a career out of comedy for the past 20 years. His television appearances include Live At The Apollo and Question Time and he has brought his wit to BBC Radio 4’s The Unbelievable Truth.

Chris McCausland will perform his new show Speaky Blinder about family and life at the Winding Wheel Theatre on March 24 as part of his first national tour which comprises more than 100 dates.

His superb sense of humour and an unbeatable wit enables him to see the funny side in the life he leads, with all its difficulties for a blind man.

Chris’s own television series – The Wonders of the World I Can’t See – has just been commissioned for Channel 4. The programme will feature Chris visiting iconic global landmarks, to find out if there’s much more going on than just what they look like.

The witty performer has made multiple appearances on flagship television comedy programmes including QI and The Last Leg. He has also made appearances on celebrity editions of favourites such as Mastermind, The Chase, Antiques Road Trip and Blankety Blank.

Originally from Liverpool, Chris has spent almost two decades travelling the country performing stand-up comedy, and has long been established at

the very top of the UK’s live comedy circuit.

Chris is blind due to a degenerative eye disorder called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), which caused him to lose his sight gradually throughout the first 20 or so

years of his life.

