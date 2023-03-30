TV comedian Ivo Graham announces live show in Sheffield
Comedian Ivo Graham whose TV appearances include Taskmaster and University Challenge promises a night of organised fun when he tours to Sheffield.
He will rope his audience into chaos against the clock in his show of quizzes, tangents, and fluster at Sheffield City Hal Memorial Hall on October 19, 2023.
Swearing and adult content are likely to be included so viewers age recommendation is 14+ years.
Tickets for Ivo Graham: Organised Fun show cost £19. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or in person at the box office in Barkers Pool, Sheffield, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.