News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
14 minutes ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
13 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
15 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV

TV comedian Ivo Graham announces live show in Sheffield

Comedian Ivo Graham whose TV appearances include Taskmaster and University Challenge promises a night of organised fun when he tours to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Ivo Graham brings his comedy to Sheffield CIty Hall's Memorial Hall on October 19, 2023.
Ivo Graham brings his comedy to Sheffield CIty Hall's Memorial Hall on October 19, 2023.
Ivo Graham brings his comedy to Sheffield CIty Hall's Memorial Hall on October 19, 2023.

He will rope his audience into chaos against the clock in his show of quizzes, tangents, and fluster at Sheffield City Hal Memorial Hall on October 19, 2023.

Swearing and adult content are likely to be included so viewers age recommendation is 14+ years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for Ivo Graham: Organised Fun show cost £19. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or in person at the box office in Barkers Pool, Sheffield, which is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

SheffieldTaskmasterTickets