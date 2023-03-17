News you can trust since 1855
TV comedian and film actor announces warm-up show in Derbyshire

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will test drive his new material in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 05:30 GMT- 1 min read

His warm-up show at Derby Arena on March 21 will give Jack the opportunity to see which of his gags get the most laughs while the audience will get a special glimpse at new material which might only be seen on stage at this performance.

Jack started performing stand-up back at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the Pleasance Theatre’s Comedy Showcase. He went on to perform his first solo stand-up show in 2009 and was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Award.

Since then, Jack has been widely celebrated for his smash-hit show comedy tours and has also starred in Travels With My Father (Netflix, 2017-21), the BBC’s adaptation of Decline & Fall (2017), Bad Education (BBC 2012-14), and A League Of Their Own (which received a BAFTA Award in 2014 for ‘Best Comedy Entertainment Program’.

Jack Whitehall will test drive his new show at Derby Arena on March 21, 2023.
Jack is no stranger to the screen and can be seen in Disney’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (2018), Good Omens and Clifford The Big Red Dog. In late 2021, Jack starred in Disney’s blockbuster adventure, Jungle Cruise, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Don’t miss your rare opportunity to see a brand-new Jack Whitehall stand-up show which carries 14+ guidance. Tickets are £29.50 and can be purchased online from www.derbylive.co.uk or by calling 01332 255 800.

