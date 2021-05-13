TV chef James Martin tours live show to Sheffield and Nottingham
Celebrity chef James Martin will be touring to Sheffield and Nottingham in a show featuring live demonstrations, cooking tasks and special guests.
Tickets are now on sale for his visit to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 16 and Sheffield City Hall on March 23, 2022.
James has been entertaining and educating the nation for almost three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.
He said: “I love going out on tour so I’m really excited to be announcing brand new shows for 2022.
“I’ll be cooking and trying to teach everyone some tips and tricks but fear not, there will be plenty of humour injected into these shows so prepare to have a really good night out.”
Tickets for James Martin Live in Nottingham are priced from £32; go to www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for the show in Sheffield cost from ??; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk