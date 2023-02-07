Maureen Lipman will be talking about her extensive career in a presentation at Derby Theatre on February 18. 2023.

Maureen, who has recently announced her temporary departure from the much-loved television soap Coronation Street, will be at Derby Theatre on February 18, 2023.

The Yorkshire-born actress, writer and comedian, who trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, has worked in the theatre for more than 30 years. Maureen has made many appearances with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, including The Best Man at the Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End where when she starred with Martin Shaw in 2018.

For the past couple of years Maureen has played Tyrone Dobbs’ outspoken grandmother, Evelyn Plummer, in Coronation Street. Her portrayal won her the Inside Soap comedy award last year. Maureen will be swapping the Weatherfield cobbles for the West End stage when she performs in the one-woman show, Rose, about a woman who leaves Nazi-occupied Europe for a new life in America. Rose, which was first streamed for online audiences during the pandemic, will run at the Ambassador Theatre in London for 28 performances from Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Maureen’s television credits include Just a Minute, The News Quiz, That Reminds Me, This Week, and Have I Got News for You. In 2007, she appeared as a celebrity contestant on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice. She has appeared in Casualty and Holby City. Her much-loved screen roles included that of Jewish mother Beattie – renowned for the phrase ‘you got an ology?’- in the BT adverts of the Eighties.

Maureen took her one-woman show of jokes and storytelling called Up For It to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival five years ago, marking her return to the world-famous arts showcase for the first time in half a century.

She was made a Dame in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to charity, entertainment and the arts.

The 76-year-old performer lives in London and has two children, Amy and Adam Rosenthal who are writers.