TV and Hollywood actor David Morrissey visits Derbyshire arts centre for Q&A and film show

David Morrissey visits QUAD, Derby, for Q&A and screening of the film The Deal on March 5, 2022.

David, who is a patron of Derby Film Festival, will be at the city’s QUAD venue on March 5, 2022, to answer questions about his career.

A screening of the BAFTA award-winning film The Deal, in which David stars as Gordon Brown opposite Michael Sheen as Tony Blair, wiill follow the exclusive hour-long Q&A.

David’s screen career began with his role in the television series One Summer at the age of 18, through his rise to become one of Britain’s leading actors in classic programmes including Holding On and State of Play. His subsequent move to Hollywood introduced roles in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, Derailed and The Other Boleyn Girl as well as providing a memorably villainous turn in The Walking Dead.

Alex Rock, QUAD’s Technical Services said “This is the first in an annual series of events with QUAD Patrons to raise funds to help support QUAD’s charitable work. We’re very grateful for David’s support and look forward to welcoming him back to QUAD.”

Patron’s Evening: David Morrissey In Conversation starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are: £18, £15 concessions, or £8 for those aged 16 - 25 years. For more information see www.derbyquad.co.uk/DavidMorrissey

