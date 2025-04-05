Simon Reeve tours his To The Ends Of The Earth show to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on May 9 and to Buxton Opera House on May 13, 2025.

Britain’s most adventurous traveller Simon Reeve is urging Derbyshire people to live a wilder life in his latest show touring to two of the county’s theatres.

TV presenter and author Simon has added Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel and Buxton Opera House to his extended tour of To The Ends Of The Earth which has sold out venues around the country. He will visit Chesterfield on May 9 and Buxton on May 13, 2025.

Best known for his travel documentaries which combine current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation, Simon’s live presentation encourages audiences to make the most of their chances to have wild experiences in the great outdoors.

Simon said: “When I first set out with To The Ends Of The Earth I really hoped the show might inspire people to think about our incredible planet and the way they live on it in a new way. We all need to be a bit more wild and spend more time in nature, for our hearts, our heads and our wellbeing, so we can have adventures big and small, and make new memories.

“The show is all about encouraging people to step outside their comfort zone, and although the stage isn’t what you’d call my natural habitat – I’ve come to love it and I’ve enjoyed every single show. Audiences at the shows have been completely brilliant, and I’ve loved sharing stories and tales with them that I’ve never shared publicly before.”

His live stage show features behind-the-scenes footage and stunning imagery, as he shares surprising and thrilling stories, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs.

Simon’s travels for multiple award-winning television shows have taken him to more than 130 countries, across jungles, deserts, mountains and oceans, and to some of the most beautiful, dangerous and remote regions of the world.

He has explored destinations such as North America, South America, most recently, and also Russia, The Indian Ocean, the Equator, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn and Australia. His latest series, to be broadcast during 2025, is Scandinavia with Simon Reeve, and he will soon start filming Wilderness2.

Simon is also a Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling author of multiple books including Journeys to Impossible Places, Step By Step: The Life In My Journeys and Tropic Of Capricorn.

Tickets cost £35.90 for his Chesterfield date, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.ukor call 01246 345222. Tickets for Buxton cost £36.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.orgor call 01298 72190.