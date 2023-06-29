News you can trust since 1855
Triple award-winning Derbyshire youth group unveil latest show

A triple award-winning Derbyshire theatre group is staging a version of The Pirates of Penzance that has been adapted for young performers.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Long Eaton Operatic Society's Youth Group celebrate their NODA awards.Long Eaton Operatic Society's Youth Group celebrate their NODA awards.
Long Eaton Operatic Society Youth Group is presenting Pirates of Penzance Jr at the town’s Duchess Theatre until Saturday, July 1.

Performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30. Tickets £10 and £9 (concessions) are available online at www.duchess-theatre.com

The company, comprising more than 30 members, has recently scooped three honours in the prestigous East Midlands National Operatic and Dramatic Association Awards.

Their production of Disney’s Madagascar Jr was awarded Best Youth Production in the East Midlands and Best Youth Production in Northwest District 1.

The amateur theatre group also received a Lockdown Hero ‘The Show Went On’ Award for their production of Singing in the Rain Jr, performed when pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Siobhan Parker, LEOS Youth Group director, said: “ “We’re so proud and pleased for the cast and crew to win these awards. It’s very well-deserved recognition of all their hard work and their amazing talent.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone involved with LEOS Youth Group, from all our brilliant young people to the dozens of people involved behind-the-scenes that make these great shows a reality.”

