Long Eaton Operatic Society's Youth Group celebrate their NODA awards.

Long Eaton Operatic Society Youth Group is presenting Pirates of Penzance Jr at the town’s Duchess Theatre until Saturday, July 1.

Performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30. Tickets £10 and £9 (concessions) are available online at www.duchess-theatre.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, comprising more than 30 members, has recently scooped three honours in the prestigous East Midlands National Operatic and Dramatic Association Awards.

Their production of Disney’s Madagascar Jr was awarded Best Youth Production in the East Midlands and Best Youth Production in Northwest District 1.

The amateur theatre group also received a Lockdown Hero ‘The Show Went On’ Award for their production of Singing in the Rain Jr, performed when pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Siobhan Parker, LEOS Youth Group director, said: “ “We’re so proud and pleased for the cast and crew to win these awards. It’s very well-deserved recognition of all their hard work and their amazing talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad