Dom Joly brings his latest show The Conspiracy Tour to Buxton Opera House on November 4, 2024.

Legendary comedian Dom Joly delves into the wacky world of conspiracies in his new live show which is heading for Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dom, who is best known for his multi award-winning prankster telly series Trigger Happy TV, brings The Conspiracy Tour to Buxton Opera House on November 4, 2024.

The show is inspired by prolific travel writer Dom’s latest book The Conspiracy Tourist – Travels Through A Strange World. Having travelled the globe investigating some of the strangest and weirdest conspiracy theories in existence, Dom is ready to tell audiences what he thinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he won’t be alone. In the spirit of balance, Dom has invited an infamous conspiracy theorist, Dr Julian Northcote, to take the stage and defend the alternative view.

The show wlll address such questions as: Is the earth flat?, Does Finland exist?, Are UFOS piloted by lizards?, Do cows kill 15,000 ramblers a year?

Dom rose to fame in the early Noughties as the star, producer and director of the hidden camera prank show Trigger Happy TV that was broadcast in more than 70 countries worldwide.

His subsequent television comedy credits include This is Dom Joly, World Shut Your Mouth and Fool Britannia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has appeared on a multitude of shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, The Island with Bear Grylls, Splash, Pilgrimage and Celebrity Hunted.

Dom has also directed, produced, and starred in numerous adverts and podcasts including an Audible Original American travel series and Earworm, his chart-topping prank phone call podcast.

His TV travel shows include Dom Joly’s Happy Hour, Dom Joly’s Excellent Adventure and How Beer Changed the World.

Award-winning travel writer Dom has visited more than 100 countries. His books include The Dark Tourist, Scary Monsters and Super Creeps, The Downhill Hiking Club: A Short Walk Across the Lebanon and Such Miserable Weather: An English Staycation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has written extensively for most major newspapers including the Sunday Times, Metro, The I and Mail On Sunday.

Dom has made pop videos for Blur, Ian Brown, Betty Boo, Peter Hook and Deco.

He lives in the Cotswolds with his wife and two children.

Tickets cost £27.50 to see Dom Joly: The Conspiracy Tourist at Buxton Opera House. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.