2 . Bolsover

Halloween half-term at Bolsover Castle promises plenty of spooky things to do for children and young people. Listen to tales spun by spooky storytellers and sign up for a scary sword school where you'll learn how to vanquish vampires, whack werewolves and pulverise poltergeists from October 28 to November 5, 10am to 4pm. If you're 16 years and over, are you brave enough to enter the castle after dark and follow the storytellers as they share tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history? To book tickets, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk Photo: English Heritage