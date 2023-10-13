News you can trust since 1855
Halloween events and activities will be entertaining families in Derbyshire this half-term holiday.

Trick or treat: Halloween fun rife throughout Derbyshire during the half-term holiday - with 10 attractions to bewitch your family

Trick or treat – Halloween fun is rife throughout Derbyshire during the half-term holiday.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST

Many visitor attractions are offering spook-tacular activities to entice families into their lair.

Here are some haunts for little guys and ghouls, witches and wizards to visit….

1. Duckmanton

A spook-tacular Halloween family party with games, activities, fancy dress and wicked goody bags for each child will be held at The Little Castle, Duckmanton on October 28, from 5pm to 8pm. Admission £5 per child, free for under 2s. for more details, call 01246 488390 or email: [email protected] Photo: Adobe Stock/Alina Tymofieieva

2. Bolsover

Halloween half-term at Bolsover Castle promises plenty of spooky things to do for children and young people. Listen to tales spun by spooky storytellers and sign up for a scary sword school where you'll learn how to vanquish vampires, whack werewolves and pulverise poltergeists from October 28 to November 5, 10am to 4pm. If you're 16 years and over, are you brave enough to enter the castle after dark and follow the storytellers as they share tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history? To book tickets, go to www.english-heritage.org.uk Photo: English Heritage

3. Matlock

Visitors to Matlock Farm Park can take part in Witch Wendolyn's crafts, see a headless horseman, follow a spooky trail through an enchanted forest and meet Halloween characters offering a broomstick flying workshop. Make sure you are wearing Halloween fancy dress as there will be on the spot prizes. The fun runs from October 25 to 31. Book tickets at https://matlockfarmpark.co.uk Photo: Matlock Farm Park

4. Matlock Bath

Matlock Bath visitor attraction Heights of Abraham transforms into Frights of Abraham with a Halloween Grotto where children, aged 3-10 years, can meet witch Belinda Broomsticks , head into a creepy cavern and take home a gift in return for £4.50 per participant. There is also a Halloween I-spy trail that every member of the family can follow to find objects that Belinda Broomsticks has lost around the estate. The Halloween Grotto is open from October 21 to 31, book at www.heightsofabraham.com Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick

