Oh What A Night!

The Take That Experience will relight the fire inside fans who have followed the UK’s number one boy band for the past three decades. All the Take That hit songs will be performed, accompanied by iconic dance routines, in Chesterfield on September 9.

The Illegal Eagles swoop on the Winding Wheel on September 16 to perform the best of the Eagles’ catalogue including Hotel California, Desperado, New Kid in Town and more.

Smash-hit show The Simon and Garfunkel Story uses huge projected photos, original film footage and a full live band performing classic songs including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia and Homeward Bound. Direct from a week-long run in London’s West End and a sold-out worldwide tour, this production will be hosted at the Winding Wheel on September 17.

Hit songs such as Killer Queen, Somebody to Love, Radio Gaga and Bohemian Rhapsody course through The Queen Story – A Tribute To Queen, charting the band’s career from their early performances in the 1970s to the stadium performances of the Eighties. Catch the show in Chesterfield on September 22.

Take a trip back in time to the days of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Oh What A Night!, arriving at the Winding Wheel on September 23. Valli’s distinctive voice dominated the airwaves for more than 20 years with songs such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You and December 63 (Oh What a Night).

Phil Collins and Genesis fans should book tickets for Seriously Collins on October 1, when Chris Hayward and his musicians will perform a two-hour show of all the hits.

Belinda Davids, who won BBC’s Even Better Than The Real Thing, pays tribute to Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love Of All which tours to the Winding Wheel on October 4.

A weekend of tribute acts sees The George Michael Legacy, starring international artist Wayne Dilks, on October 6, Coldplace playing the songs of Coldplay on October 7 and Ben Portsmouth – This Is Elvis on October 8.

West End star Kelly O’Brien will be channelling the charismatic Dolly Parton by performing 9 to 5, Islands in the Srream and Joelene in The Dolly Show on October 19.

Award-winning vocalist Noel McCalla sings Stevie Wonder’s songs Superstition, Isn’t She Lovely and Sir Duke in The Wonder Of Stevie on October 27.