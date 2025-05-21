Gardeners looking for fabulous plants to spruce up their plots should head to Carsington Water for a free to enter fair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Plant Hunters Fair will be held in front of the visitor centre on Saturday, May 24, from 10am until 4pm.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters Fairs said: “Spring is in full swing and our gardens are getting off to a great start. Now’s the time to pick out some perfect plants to keep the colour going right through the season and where better to find them than at this fabulous plant fair at Carsington Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As always there will be a tremendous range of plants for sale from the cream of small, specialist growers. There will be lots of flowering perennials and shrubs for instant colour plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond. The nursery folk are on hand to help, each with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips.So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, alpines, wildflowers, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”

Plant Hunters Fair will be hosted at Carsington Water on Saturday, May 24, from 10am until 4pm.

The fair will include a range of garden accessories.

Martin and Janet Blow launched their fairs in 2007 and run 30 events each year around the country. All nurseries and artisans are personally selected on the quality and knowledge of their plants and produce. The nurseries are all small family-run businesses including RHS medallists and National Plant Collection holders.

Full details of nurseries attending the fair at Carsington Water are available from www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

Dogs on leads welcome. Normal parking charges apply.