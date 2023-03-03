Ruth Kirkpatrick will present The Last Days of the Winter Goddess at Matlock's Imperial Rooms on March 3, 2023.

Ruth Kirkpatrick, one of Scotland’s leading storytellers and a highly regarded singer, will be entertaining the crowd at the Matlock Storytelling Cafe in the town’s Imperial Rooms on March 1, 2023.

Her presentation, The Last Days of the Winter Goddess, is inspired by Beira who in folklore is associated with the creation of the landscape and with the weather.

Widely viewed as a tradition bearer, Ruth has a broad repertoire of material from traditional, Celtic and Traveller sources and makes these tales her own. She has been lucky enough to ‘sit at the knee’ of some of the great storytellers which Scotland has borne - Sheila Stewart, Duncan Williamson, Stanley Robertson and David Campbell.

House band Cage of Crows will be treating the audience to tunes and tales.

Soup, cakes, tea and coffees will be available.